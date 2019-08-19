|
|
SULLIVAN, John F. Jr. Age 68, of North Reading, MA, passed away on Wednesday, August 15, 2019. Devoted husband of Lauren (LaFreniere) Sullivan and father of John F. Sullivan, III. John was born in Malden, MA. Son of his late parents, John and Louise (Friot) Sullivan, a graduate of Malden High School class of 1970. Much of his career, John worked as chef and caterer at the Sullivan Catering Service. John was an avid reader. He enjoyed music, concerts and most of all spending time with his family on Lake Winnipesaukee. In addition to his wife and son, John leaves an uncle, Alan Friot, cousins Paul, Christopher and Suzanne Friot, their respective spouses, and many other cousins and in-laws. John's family will gather for a private burial service at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord, MA.
View the online memorial for John F. Jr. SULLIVAN
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019