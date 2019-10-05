Boston Globe Obituaries
THORNTON, John F. Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, on October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Denyse (Armstrong) Thornton of 63 years. Beloved father of Denyse and her husband John Cox of Harvard, Paul and his wife Kathy of Worcester, Jean and her husband Prentice Gove of Westboro, John and his wife AnneMarie of Quincy and the late Mary Thornton. Dear grandfather of Erin & Megan, Matthew & Laura, Brian & Molly and Daniel & Kristen. Great-grandfather of Jack and Henry. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury, on Tuesday, October 8, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with his family at the church from 10 -11 AM, prior to the Funeral Mass. Interment will follow at Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For guestbook condolences please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
