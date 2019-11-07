Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
JOHN F. TROUGHTON


1925 - 2019
JOHN F. TROUGHTON Obituary
TROUGHTON, John F "Jack" Of Wakefield, Nov 5. Beloved husband of the late Betty C. (Chandler). Loving father of David S. Troughton & wife Judith of Chelmsford, Janice A. Morrissey & husband Joseph of MD, and the late Marcia J. Hicks and her surviving husband Chet of CT. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey & Gregory Troughton, Andrea Johnson, Michael & Jason Morrissey, and Allison Tucker. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Tuesday from 9-11am, followed by a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
