JOHN F. TRULLO Jr.


1963 - 2020
TRULLO JR., John F. John Francis Trullo Jr., 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Davenport, Florida on August 6, 2020. The son of the late John Francis Trullo Sr. and Rita Martinez, John was born and lived most of his life in Somerville, MA. In his early twenties, John was an EMT, he later switched careers and became a self-employed auto mechanic. He is survived by his mother, Rita Martinez and her husband, Rafael of Davenport, FL.; his daughter, Samantha of Dorchester; sisters, Joann Giampa and her husband, Stephen, of Chelmsford and Jane Trullo of Stoneham; several nephews and nieces; many cousins; and his beloved dog, Sheeba. Funeral services will be private for immediate family. Please make donations to the in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020
