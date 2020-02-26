Boston Globe Obituaries
|
VESEY, John F. "Jack" Of Stoughton, formerly of Dorchester, age 88, February 26. Husband of the late Beverly A. (Spencer). Father of Tom Vesey and his wife Carol of Canton, Judy White and her husband George of Bridgewater, Bob Vesey and his wife Debbie of Berkley, Barbara Coe and her husband Frannie of Middleboro and the late Johnny Vesey. Also survived by his longtime companion, Mary Hunnewell and 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Saturday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Friday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
