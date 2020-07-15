|
WOODS, John F. "Jack" Of South Boston, July 14, 2020. Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family and friends. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Mary (Bailey) Woods and the proudest father to John F. Woods, Jr and his wife Susan (Hart), Peggy and her husband Shaun Doherty, Kenny and his wife Colleen (Glynn), Roseann and her husband Stephen McKenna and Nancy and her husband Keith Callow, all of South Boston. He took great pride in his thirteen grandchildren: Jake, Shannon, Lauren and Catherine Woods, Delia and Sean Doherty, Keira Woods, Stephen, Brendan and Mary McKenna, Owen, Nolan and Michael Callow. And his best friend Thomas Faulkner. Son of the late John F. and Madeline C.(McConologue) Woods and brother of Elaine Bonogiono, Madeline McCarron-Snow, Marjorie Alix, Charles and Frances Woods and the late Robert, Thomas, Paul Woods, Mary Maciel and Claire Carriger. Jack was a dedicated and long time employee of the MBTA, and proud member of local 589 Carmen's Union. Bucko was the "Best Dressed guy in South Boston" and always a perfect gentleman and well known as the late "Goodwill Ambassador of L. Street Tavern". Jack lived his life consistent with the Marine Corps values of honor, courage and commitment. He was a man of unmatched integrity with an unwavering commitment and deep love for his family. Funeral Mass in The Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Saturday, July 18th at 10:00AM. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, MA. Visiting hours in the funeral home Friday, July 17th from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend all services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The South Boston Special Kids, P.O. Box 270731, South Boston, MA 02127.
