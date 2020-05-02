|
ZINNA, John F. Of Winthrop, formerly East Boston, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of over 40 years to Marie (Petralia) Zinna. Devoted father of Christina Zinna of Braintree. Cherished brother of Anthony Zinna and wife Deborah of Georgia. Dear uncle and godfather to Richard Zinna and wife Christina and son Nicolas, all of Georgia. Cherished brother-in-law of Rosalie Petralia. Also survived by many loving aunts and cousins. John was a member of Local 103 IBEW. He was also an electrician of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, please donate in John's memory to The Boston Medical Center Coronavirus (COVID-19) Relief Fund at www.bmc.org/covid19relief#makeadonation All Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. Please visit www.ruggieromh.com to contact the Funeral Home or to express your condolences and leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. John will be laid to rest at Winthrop Cemetery, Winthrop.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020