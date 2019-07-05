Boston Globe Obituaries
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Cohasset, MA
JOHN FARREN


1939 - 2019
JOHN FARREN Obituary
FARREN, John Age 79, of Cohasset, passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd at home with his family after an illness. John was born at Boston City Hospital on October 10, 1939. He was raised in Codman Square, Dorchester. He graduated from Charlestown High School. John entered the Air Force after high school, stationed in Puerto Rico as an airplane mechanic. He returned home and worked for the MBTA for over 25 years. John enjoyed automobiles (loved his BMW), fine wines, and his travel to Ireland with his family. He had a long association with McNamara/Sparrell Funeral Home in Cohasset. His parents were both born in Donegal, Ireland. He has four surviving siblings, James Farren of Scituate, Rose Patricia Feeney of Stoughton, Kathleen Scott of Rockland and Paul V. Farren of Harwich. He was predeceased by two siblings, Margaret Farren McGuirk and Joseph Farren. He was the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, July 8th, at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 1 Summer Street, COHASSET, at 9-10 am, inmediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church, Cohasset, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may

be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association (NVNA) and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019
