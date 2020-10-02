1/1
JOHN FEDERICO
FEDERICO, John Of Billerica, formerly of Boston's North End, October 1st. Devoted father of Gianna Federico. Cherished son of Gaetano and the late Angela (DiGiulo) Federico. Dear brother of Joseph Federico of Boston's North End, Guy Federico of Florida, and Anthony Federico and his wife Amy of Braintree. Loving uncle of William Federico. Former husband of Jennifer Josserand. John leaves behind his two furry companions, Bear his dog and Bella his cat. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family with social distancing protocols on Tuesday, October 6th from 9 to 11 AM at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 11:30AM. Services will conclude with Burial at St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to the M.S.P.C.A - Angell Memorial Animal Hospital, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
