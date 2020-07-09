|
MCCLURE III, John Fletcher Designer and Photographer John Fletcher McClure III of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2020 of cardiac arrest. Beloved husband and partner to Susan (Osterloh) McClure for 25 years. Much-loved father of Rebecca McClure, Andrew McClure and grandchildren, Everett and Elieanna of Homer, Alaska. Dear brother of William McClure and Mark McClure of Chicago. A graduate of the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, John loved the arts and architecture. He was a talented photographer and designer who worked in advertising and publishing for over 35 years. A Celebration of Life will be held in Chicago at a later date this year. If you would like to honor his memory, please send a gift to your favorite museum, school, band or artist. That would make John smile.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020