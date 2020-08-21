Boston Globe Obituaries
FORNARO, John Of Nashua, NH, formerly of Boston, died on Aug. 19, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Simone and Grace (Anastasia) Fornaro and sisters, Connie Heady and Rose Levine. He is survived by his brother, Rev. Francis Fornaro and his husband Chuck Frates of Bedford and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020
