LAWSON, John Foster IV "Jack" Of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Brookline, Massachusetts, passed away at home on September 3, 2019, of prostate cancer. Jack was a graduate of Tabor Academy, Suffolk University, and Boston University School of Law. Born in Concord, MA, he grew up in Brookline and practiced law for a time in Danvers, MA. Jack moved to Sarasota in the mid-1990s where he practiced law for over twenty years. Jack was an avid Boston sports fan, especially of the Red Sox. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of baseball. In 2003 Jack ran the Boston Marathon. He also enjoyed playing poker, which he was very good at. Jack will be missed by his many friends, especially his friends in the Tabor Academy community. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019