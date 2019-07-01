Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN FOUGERE


1948 - 2019
JOHN FOUGERE Obituary
FOUGERE, John Lifelong resident of Orient Heights, East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness at the age of 70. Beloved son of the late John O. and Phyllis (Dattoli) Fougere. Dear brother of Denise Wilson and her husband Larry of East Boston and Bella Orlandella and her husband John Sr. of East Boston. Cherished uncle of Scott Wilson, Brad Wilson, Lori Newman, John Orlandella Jr. and Michelle Maggio. Adored great-uncle of Alex, Lucas, Sam, Finn, Killian, Jackson, Cameron, Jay and Ryan. Also survived by many loving cousins, family members and friends. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home on Friday, July 5 from 4-8PM and again on Saturday morning at 8:30AM before leaving in procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, Ashley St., East Boston, for a 10AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of John's Life. Services will conclude with John being laid to rest at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. For more info please visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe from July 2 to July 3, 2019
