BURKE, John Francis Of Melrose, passed away peacefully at home on May 12th. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary T. Burke (Holland). Loving father of John and his wife Helen of Maryland, the late Dennis and his wife Theresa Melnikas and her husband Andrew of New Hampshire, Joseph and his wife Lisa of North Andover, Stephen and his wife Karen of North Andover, Matthew of Woburn, Maureen Wozniak and her husband Matthew of Melrose, Julie Gage and her husband Mark of Melrose and the late Jeanne Burke. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and predeceased by grandchildren, Allison and Kevin Burke. John graduated Boston College and Boston College Law School. He served in the US Army as an artillery officer, briefly taught in the Boston and Cambridge school systems before working in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts court system until retirement. After retirement, he taught at Quincy College. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, May 17th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm in the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, MA 02176. A Funeral Mass, celebrating John's eternal life, will be held Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 am In the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham Street, Melrose. Burial to follow at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Please consider donations, in memory of John, to Catholic Charities, 51 Sleeper St., Boston, MA 02110. Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2019