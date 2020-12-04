1/1
JOHN FRANCIS DEMARCO
DeMARCO, John Francis Age 83, longtime resident of Winchester & formerly Everett, passed December 2, 2020. Loving husband of the late Marguerite (Fallon) DeMarco with whom he shared 54 years of marriage, son of the late John Francis & Ann (Coyne) DeMarco. Gifted & accomplished jazz pianist. Proud veteran of the United States Army & graduate of the advanced infantry school. Lifelong Everett High football fan, enjoyed thoroughbred racing & loved all Boston sports. Talented cook who loved to feed people and enjoyed sharing stories of his youth & life with family and friends. John loved his family and was most proud of his grandsons. In retirement he was an avid reader of newspapers & biographies. Loving father of David DeMarco & wife Jessica, Julie DeMarco LaPorta & husband John and John DeMarco & wife Coreen, beloved grandfather of Nicholas & James DeMarco. At the request of the family, all services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is O'Donnell – Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 167 Maple St., DANVERS, MA 01923. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit the funeral home website. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
