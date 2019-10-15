|
|
DEWEY, John Francis Sr. "Jack" Of Needham, October 12, 2019, age 92. Husband of the late Patricia (Dowd) Dewey. Devoted brother of the late Robert C. Dewey. Companion for many years of the late Shirley Bailin. Beloved father of John F. Dewey, Jr. and his wife Ellen of Hanover, Katherine E. Dewey of Venice, FL and Stephen L. Dewey and his wife Stephanie of Needham. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Jack was a Naval Veteran of WWII. He was a proud graduate of Dean Academy and Babson College, class of 1949. Jack worked his entire career at Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Company in Boston, MA. Jack was a longtime member of Needham Community Theater and performed in many of its productions. In retirement, Jack volunteered for many years at the Boston Public Library, demonstrating his love of jazz by assisting with cataloging of the library's jazz music collection. Jack was a devoted alumnus of both Dean Academy and Babson College, where he was recently recognized for his exceptional volunteer support and contributions to the Babson Community. Jack was a former member of the Needham Retired Men's Club. Jack's interests included Big Band era music, the NY Times crossword puzzle, history and local sports. His children fondly remember many happy vacations with their dad in West Dennis, Cape Cod. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Oct 18, at 10 AM, in St Joseph's Church, Needham, followed by interment with US Navy Military Honors at Newton Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., Thurs., from 4-7 PM. To share a memory of Jack, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019