FEENEY, John Francis "Jake" IV Passed suddenly on August 4th in Milton. Joining his beloved sister Christina Mary Feeney in heaven, Jake leaves behind his loving and devoted mother Sheila Sweeney and her partner Shawn Davis of Milton, his grandmother Mary Sweeney and the late Matthew J. Sweeney, Sr. of Dorchester, his aunt Marylou Sweeney and her partner Mary Ellen Palingo of Weymouth, his aunt Dorothy (Dolly) Woods and her husband Tom of Milton, his uncle and godfather Matthew J. Sweeney, Jr. and his wife Jill and cousins Connor and Ryan of Dorchester. Jake is also survived by his father John F. Feeney, III of Dorchester who recently moved to Cape Cod, his grandmother Rita Feeney of Milton, his aunt Donna McLaughlin and her husband Peter of Milton, his aunt Carol McGrath and her husband Larry of Bridgewater and cousins Lauren and Steven McGrath and Julia and Leah McGrath. Jake leaves behind many, many heartbroken friends, new and old, including the Natick Fire Department and PROAmbulance. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday 4-8pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be at St. Agatha's Church, Milton, on Monday. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Foundation, 2 Centre Plaza Suite 4M, Boston, MA 02119. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020