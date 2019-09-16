Boston Globe Obituaries
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
Conant St
Danvers, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MCCAFFREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN FRANCIS MCCAFFREY


1937 - 2019
JOHN FRANCIS MCCAFFREY Obituary
McCAFFREY, John Francis Of Topsfield, formerly of Grosse Pointe, MI, Winnetka, IL, & New Canaan, CT, age 82, Sept. 14th, 2019. Survived by his best friend & bride of 56 years, Carroll "Mitzi" (Donahue) McCaffrey; his sons, John F. McCaffrey, Jr. & wife Bree of Southlake, TX; Timothy McCaffrey & wife Alyson of Houston, TX, Robert McCaffrey & wife Ashley of Milton, MA; daughter, Carroll Willa & husband Keith of Topsfield, MA, his most beloved grandchildren, Macyn & Miller McCaffrey, Mary & Timothy McCaffrey, Kailyn & Hunter Willa, & Betsy, Bert & one more McCaffrey on the way. His siblings Cecile Fredrick & Tom McCaffrey & many nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Bill McCaffrey. John was a proud member of the UVA Football Team & U Michigan Football spring practice squad, & the 82nd Airborne. He joined the Traveler's Insurance Company in Milwaukee, WI. In 1970, John returned to Detroit to join his father at Burns McCaffrey Insurance. He would later move to CT, where he became the CEO of Frank B. Hall at the age of 48. He then joined the AON Corporation in Chicago, IL, which led him to starting his own fine arts insurance brokerage, the Belle Meade Group. John ended his insurance career back in Connecticut where he continued to show the industry his enthusiasm, creativity, & passion for the business. His Funeral will be held from the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (rte. 62), DANVERS, MA, Saturday, Sept. 21st at 10 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, Conant St., Danvers, MA at 11 A.M. Relatives & friends invited. Visiting Hours Friday, Sept. 20th from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John McCaffrey, Sr. Memorial Fund at , http://giftfunds.stjude.org/johnmccaffreysr www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for John Francis McCAFFREY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
