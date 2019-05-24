MURPHY, John Francis "Jack" 79 years of age. Of Belmont, formerly of Cambridge and Somerville, passed on May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Olive Murphy. Devoted father of Kimberly Ann Rocha and husband Dennis, Donna Marie Kilcoyne and husband Stephen, & John Patrick "Jay" Murphy and wife Megan all of Belmont. Loving Papa to Meaghan Olivia, Brendan Murphy, Justin Patrick, Stephen Robert, Jack Wilfred, Mallory Eloise, John Thomas "Jed", Kellan Joseph & Keegan Huth. Beloved brother of Kathleen "Kay" Coughlin and her husband Edward of Alexandria, VA. Also loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jack was a Director of Bay State Federal Savings Charitable Foundation. He also served as the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Bay State Bancorp, Inc. and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Bay State Federal Savings Bank. Jack joined Bay State Federal in 1961. He served on several boards including The Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, The New England League of Savings Institutions, Connecticut On-Line Computer Center, and Compass Bank/Seacoast Financial. He also served as President of his beloved Oakley Country Club. Jack received his BS from Northeastern University in 1964. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jack's Funeral on Wednesday, 10 AM from The Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 2254 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge, at 11 AM. Interment in Highland Meadow Cemetery, 700 Concord Avenue, Belmont. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4 – 8 PM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jack's memory to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, Dr. LaMuraglia Vascular Division, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. For obituary, directions & online condolences www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019