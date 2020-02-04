Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN FRANCIS "SHAWN" O'CALLAGHAN


1936 - 2020
JOHN FRANCIS "SHAWN" O'CALLAGHAN Obituary
O'CALLAGHAN, John Francis "Shawn" Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Feb 4th. Born in Boston on Nov. 5, 1936. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Travasso) O'Callaghan. Survived by four daughters, Jeanne and husband Steve of Holderness, NH; Karen and fiance Nick of Wilbraham, MA; Patty and husband Jay of Sammamish, WA; and Eileen and husband Mike of Plymouth, MA, and seven grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, Feb 7th at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, Feb 8th at St. Anthony's Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28), E. Falmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy., E. Falmouth, MA 02536. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
