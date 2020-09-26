QUINN, John Francis Age 84, died peacefully at home with his wife and family on September 23, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife, Consuelo (Morgan) Quinn; his four children, Judy Spiegel and her husband, George of St. Augustine, FL; Elayne Brigham and her husband, Rick of Hyannis; John Quinn and his wife Ornella of Berlin; Maureen Boda and her husband, John of Shorewood, IL; his grandchildren, Frank and wife Katelyn, Martha, Thomas and wife Ashley Spiegel; Ryan, Thomas, John & Patrick Quinn, his great-grandchildren, Quinlyn Spiegel and Ryleigh Pickles.
Born to John & Cecelia (Morin) Quinn of Southborough, attended college at UMass Amherst, and had a very successful business career, culminating as President of the Barry Wright Corporation.
John had a passion for traveling, befriending many around the world that were fortunate enough to get to know him. He was a very spiritual man, an avid lover of nature and animals, enjoyed listening to music, and loved sharing in his keen sense of humor. His presence made anything better, and he genuinely showed love and concern. He was a rare man, loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Church, Southborough, followed by interment at Southborough Rural Cemetery on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Covid-19 rules will be followed and the Funeral will be live streamed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in John's memory to aspca.com
