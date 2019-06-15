|
|
ZETTLER, John Francis "Jack" Age 84, died peacefully at his Stow home June 15, 2019. Survived by his wife Carolyn (Doe) Zettler; children & families: Christine Dresselhaus, husband Rick & children Joe, Erica, Carly & Lauren; Elizabeth Carol Zettler & husband Lou Carbone; Michael Zettler, wife Susan & son Maxwell; Barbara Wright & children Hannah & Zachary; Laura Zettler, husband Conor O'Loughlin & children Eliza & Finn; former wife Anne Zettler & a large extended family. Predeceased by sons Todd A. Zettler & John A. Roche, a sister Mary Lou Weber & a brother Edward Zettler. Visiting with the family Tues., June 18th from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) ACTON. Memorial Services at the First Parish Church of Stow & Acton are planned & will be announced when confirmed on his memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either the First Parish Church of Stow & Acton, 353 Great Rd. (Rte. 117 on the Common), Stow, MA 01775, or to Friends of Acadia, PO Box 45, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609, online at friendsofacadia.org
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019