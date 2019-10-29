Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
1523 Washington St.
West Newton, MA
View Map
RUSSO, John Frank Oct. 26, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband for over 70 years of the late Josephine (Macrillo) Russo. Father of Dominic and his wife Karen of Carmel, IN, John of Carmel, IN, and Ann Marie (Russo) Hole and her husband Lloyd of Lancaster. Loving grandfather of Natalie, JC, Rachel and Erin. Brother to the late Concetta, Angela Rose and Dominic of Montepaone, Italy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours Friday, Nov. 1 from 4-8pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON and again Saturday morning at 9AM before proceeding to St. Bernard Church, 1523 Washington St., West Newton for a 10AM Funeral Mass. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 or St. Bernard Sanctuary Fund. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019
