|
|
GOULD, John Franklin Age 58, passed away peacefully February 12, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at his home in West Newton, MA, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born January 23, 1962 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Robert and late Zelda (née Feldman) Gould, John grew up in Wyndmoor, PA, where he attended Springfield High School. John received a B.S. from Emory University, an MBA from Georgetown University, and a Ph.D. in Finance from University of California, Los Angeles. He joined Cornerstone Research in 1991 and spent his entire career there, becoming a partner in 1998. He was an outstanding consultant, leader, mentor, colleague, and a treasured friend to many. He had a charming sense of humor and was the most loving and devoted husband and father. John is survived by his wife Janice (née Shiroma) and daughters Allie and Katie. His extended family includes sister Cathie Gould, brother Dan Gould (Anne), parents-in-law Betty and Lionel Shiroma, and sisters-in-law Carol Nakagawa (Rex) and Wendy Shiroma. John's family is grateful for the excellent and compassionate care he received from Dr. Matthew Smith, Kara Olivier, Xenia, Jerome, and the entire Genitourinary Cancer Center team at MGH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Boston, MA 02114. The family is planning a Celebration of Life to honor John in late spring.
View the online memorial for John Franklin GOULD
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020