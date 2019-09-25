|
COLAHAN, John G. Lifelong resident of Needham, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019, surrounded by his dear friends and family. Cherished son of the late John and Simone Colahan. Jack leaves his sister Jeanne Colahan of Boston and his brother Christopher Colahan and his partner Donna McKenna of St. Cloud, Florida, his beloved nieces Caitlin and her husband Nick Jones, along with their children Shayla, Ryan and Ashlyn of Franklin and niece Meghan Colahan and her spouse Ellen Moar of Scotland. A graduate of Northeastern University majoring in sociology, he went onto a career as a social worker in the Boston Welfare Department. He was passionate about photography and spent numerous summers as the track photographer at New England Dragway. His other passion was music and he knew it better than anyone and shared it with everyone. He so valued his family and his group of friends that surrounded him and supported him. Jack, you will be missed. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Friday, September 27, from 4-7pm, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 28, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Old Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, if you so choose make a donation to . For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019