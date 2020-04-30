Boston Globe Obituaries
JOHN G. CONTI

JOHN G. CONTI Obituary
CONTI, John G. Of Burlington, formerly of Hyde Park, April 28. Beloved husband of the late Mary F. (Ciccolo). Loving father of John & his late wife Ally of Walpole, Nancy Conti-DeCarlucci & her husband Matthew DeCarlucci, Rosemarie Conti & her husband Ronald and Paul & his wife Deborah all of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Raphy DeCarlucci, Gina, Joey, Alexander, Jack, Niko & Paul J. Conti. Brother of the late Eleanor Hunsberger and Amando Conti. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. John's family will have a Mass said for him at the 4:00 PM Mass at St. Malachy, a church that he loved, at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's name may be made to Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, Care of Unit 78C, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
