FRASER, John G. III Lifelong resident of Everett, October 9, 2020 at age 81. Devoted husband for 52 years to Nancy J. (Mayo) Fraser of Everett. Beloved father of John G. Fraser, IV and his wife Michelle, Jeffrey G. Fraser and his wife Stacey, all of Everett. Brother of the late Douglas G. Fraser. Also lovingly survived by the joy of John's life, his 3 grandchildren, Kayla M. Fraser, Christian J. and Avery L. Fraser, all of Everett. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Glendale United Methodist Church, 392 Ferry St., Everett on Monday, October 12 at 12:00 noon. Services will conclude at the Church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Late US Air Force Veteran. Retired tax examiner for the Commonwealth of MA, dedicating 27 years of service. Late 54 yr. Master Mason of the Mt. Vernon-Galilean Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glendale United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 151 Glendale St., Everett, MA 02149. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com
