1/1
JOHN G. FRASER III
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRASER, John G. III Lifelong resident of Everett, October 9, 2020 at age 81. Devoted husband for 52 years to Nancy J. (Mayo) Fraser of Everett. Beloved father of John G. Fraser, IV and his wife Michelle, Jeffrey G. Fraser and his wife Stacey, all of Everett. Brother of the late Douglas G. Fraser. Also lovingly survived by the joy of John's life, his 3 grandchildren, Kayla M. Fraser, Christian J. and Avery L. Fraser, all of Everett. Funeral Services will be conducted at the Glendale United Methodist Church, 392 Ferry St., Everett on Monday, October 12 at 12:00 noon. Services will conclude at the Church. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Late US Air Force Veteran. Retired tax examiner for the Commonwealth of MA, dedicating 27 years of service. Late 54 yr. Master Mason of the Mt. Vernon-Galilean Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glendale United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 151 Glendale St., Everett, MA 02149. We encourage family and friends to visit www.carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook or to send a personalized sympathy card.

View the online memorial for John G. III FRASER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Glendale United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carafa Family Funeral Home, Inc. - Chelsea
389 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
617-884-4188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved