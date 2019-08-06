|
FUREY, John G. "Jack" Of Winchester and Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Medford and raised in Somerville, passed to eternal life on August 4th. Beloved husband of Tina (Naroski) Furey with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Devoted father of Jana Ewing and her husband Jeff of Winchester, Jon and his wife Kelly of Southborough, Alex and his wife Jennifer of Winchester, cherished and proud "Papa" of Alexa, Alaina, and Jake Ewing, Kaitlin, Jack, and Danny Furey, and Sam and Kate Furey. Dear brother of Frank Furey and the late Kay Slein, Anne Whelan, Mary Rose Duffey, Joan Ward, Bill Furey and Ed Furey. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jack was the founder of Furey Insurance Agency and a former Claims Adjuster of Fireman's Fund Insurance Company. A Mass of Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, MA on August 8, 2019 at 11:00AM. Donations may be made in Jack's name to MGH in support of the Neurology ICU, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, attention to Kylie Wojcicki, or online at giving.massgeneral.org/donate www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019