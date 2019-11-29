Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
JOHN G. HAGGERTY


1937 - 2019
JOHN G. HAGGERTY Obituary
HAGGERTY, John G. Of Stoneham. Nov. 26. Beloved husband of Gail (Burke) Haggerty. Loving father of Alice Flanders and husband Mark of Conway, SC, Laurie Heeney and husband Michael of Milford, NH, Kevin Haggerty and wife Laura and Kelly Haggerty, all of Wakefield, and Jack Haggerty and wife Maria of Stoneham. Brother of the late Brian Haggerty and Charlie Haggerty. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 11:30am. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Great Dog Rescue of New England, www.gdrne.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
