HAGGERTY, John G. Of Stoneham. Nov. 26. Beloved husband of Gail (Burke) Haggerty. Loving father of Alice Flanders and husband Mark of Conway, SC, Laurie Heeney and husband Michael of Milford, NH, Kevin Haggerty and wife Laura and Kelly Haggerty, all of Wakefield, and Jack Haggerty and wife Maria of Stoneham. Brother of the late Brian Haggerty and Charlie Haggerty. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 11:30am. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Great Dog Rescue of New England, www.gdrne.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019