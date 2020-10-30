HARDING, John G. "Greg" Of Millis, formerly of Medfield, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Son of Jeanne (Black) and the late Donald Harding, husband of the late Suzanne Harding, father of Cody Harding. Brother of Penny Tamulionis and her husband Jack and the late Donna Harding. Stepfather to Wayne Caruso and his wife Jill and Anthony Caruso and his wife Julia, grandchildren Anthony, Domenic and Fiona. Also survived by nephews Jake, Christopher and niece Anna and extended family members. Funeral Mass Thurs., Nov. 5, 2020, 10:30, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store