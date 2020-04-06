|
|
KATINGER, John G. Of Millis, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Norwood Hospital. He was 77 years old. John was the beloved husband of the late Lynne (Erich) Katinger and the son of the late George and Anna (Repko) Katinger, both of whom emigrated from Slovakia. He was the proud father of Scott Katinger of Millis and Alison Katinger of Salem and is also survived by his brother George and sister Marien. Due to the current public gathering restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home www.robertsmitchellcaruso.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020