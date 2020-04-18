|
KELLY, John G. Of Dorchester, formerly of Brighton, suddenly on April 15, 2020. Loving son of the late James and Ellen T. (Evans) Kelly. Dear brother of James P. Kelly and his wife Betty of Canton, Ellen Sullivan and her husband Kevin of Chelmsford and William and his late wife Mary of West Roxbury. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Services for John will be private. To leave a condolence message for John's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020