LEWIS, John G. Jr. Of Newton, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Jane Flax Lewis for 27 years. John was the dear son of Natalie Greene Lewis and the late Captain John G. Lewis, USN. He was the devoted father of John G. Lewis, lll and his wife Kirsten, David Lewis and his wife Leslie, and Barrett Lewis and his wife Lisa. Stepfather of Mindy Berman and her brother, John Berman. His greatest joy were his twelve grandchildren: Alexa, Philip, Natalie, Benjamin, Patrick, Eliza, Eden, Anna, Ellie, Rachel, Joseph and Tedy. He was the loving brother of Edison, Natalie and Stephen Lewis. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am, Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Avenue, BOSTON. There will be parking on The Riverway. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to The Thacher School, 5025 Thacher Road, Ojai, CA 93023 - attention: Jeff Berndt. Please note that the contribution is for the John G. Lewis, Jr. '59 Endowment Fund. Burial will be private in California. Brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019