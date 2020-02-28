Boston Globe Obituaries
|
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
8:30 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church"
1545 Tremont St.
JOHN G. MCCORMACK Obituary
McCORMACK, John G. Age 63, of Norwood and Brighton, February 26, 2020. Loving husband to Debra A. McCormack (Marie). Devoted father to Kelly A. McCormack and Sean G. McCormack of Norwood. Son of Thomas A. McCormack (deceased) and Elizabeth J. McCormack of Brighton. Brother of Theresa Converse and her husband Roger of West Roxbury, Elizabeth J. McCormack of Duxbury, Bernadette A. McMann (deceased) of Brighton, Thomas A. McCormack (deceased) and his wife Karen of Nashua, NH, Dennis P. McCormack and his wife Ann of West Roxbury, Martin P. McCormack (BFD) and his wife Christine of Marshfield and Michael F. McCormack of Brighton. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Leaves behind many dear cousins, aunts and uncles. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Tuesday, March 3rd at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church," 1545 Tremont St., at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to at stjude.org For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 29, 2020
