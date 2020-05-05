|
MOORE, John G. Of Reading, May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra E. (Knight) Moore. Devoted father of Barry D. Moore and his wife Patricia of Chelmsford; Chad A. Moore of Vermont and John G. "Jay" Moore, Jr. of New York. Cherished brother of Nancy Graham of Reading and Barbara Carroll of Westford. Loving grandfather of Abigail, Chad, Jr., Joseph and Colton. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private Graveside Service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020