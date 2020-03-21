|
MORONEY, John G. "Sean" Of Lexington, formerly of Dublin, Ireland, March 18, 2020. Husband of Sarah C. Moroney (Carroll). Father of Sean T. Moroney and his wife Sarah of Sagamore Beach, MA, Anne M. Gallucci of Seattle, WA, Nora M. Dyke of Vineyard Haven, MA, and Sara C. Wetter and her husband Mars of Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Brother of his twin sister Elizabeth Hennessy, and their sisters Patricia Grehan, and Alice McKone, all of Ireland, Maire Bozalk of South Africa, Rev. Patrick Moroney of Australia, Joy Grehan, Gerard Moroney, and Vincent Moroney, all of Canada, and the late Anthony Moroney, Thomas Moroney, Seamus Moroney, and Michael Moroney. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Stella-Mei, Isabel, John, James, Alexandra, Anna, and Henry, and by many nieces and nephews.
Sean emigrated from Ireland at 18, traveled and worked in Canada and the United States, he married Sarah Katherine Carroll of Massena, and while raising their family graduated Harvard University extension school. He worked in academic publishing and was well known to many in the university circuit. He remained active in retirement spending time with his grandchildren, volunteering, biking, traveling, and was a regular and well-known fixture at the public library.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart Church in Lexington followed by interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Smile Train at www.smiletrain.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020