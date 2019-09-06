|
MUSIAL, John G. Of Stoughton, formerly of Melrose, age 94, September 4. Husband of 54 years of Dorothy A. (Charyna) Musial. Father of Denise J. Raniuk and her husband Ihor of Braintree and Cudjoe Key West, FL and Mark J. Musial and his wife Christine of Norfolk. Grandfather of Elizabeth and Mary Musial. Brother of George Musial and his wife Marion of Rowley and the late Michael Musial. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019