Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MUSIAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN G. MUSIAL


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN G. MUSIAL Obituary
MUSIAL, John G. Of Stoughton, formerly of Melrose, age 94, September 4. Husband of 54 years of Dorothy A. (Charyna) Musial. Father of Denise J. Raniuk and her husband Ihor of Braintree and Cudjoe Key West, FL and Mark J. Musial and his wife Christine of Norfolk. Grandfather of Elizabeth and Mary Musial. Brother of George Musial and his wife Marion of Rowley and the late Michael Musial. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Visiting Hours Monday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Home
Download Now