O'CONNELL, John G. "Johnny Bike " Age 51, of Lexington, passed away October 18, 2020. John was born February 15, 1969 to Joseph and Brigid (Cloherty) O'Connell. Dear brother of Maryann McShea and her husband Joseph, Joseph F. O'Connell, Jr. and his wife Jeanie Amedure, Micheal O'Connell and his wife Laurel, Paul O'Connell and his wife Aimee Hanson and Paula O'Connell. Loving uncle of 12 nieces and nephews. Graveside Service at Westview cemetery, 520 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420 at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends invited. Followed by a Celebration of Life at Waxy O'Connor's, 94 Hartwell Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. Friends and family welcome.