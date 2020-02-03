Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. JOHN G. O'HURLEY Sr.

O'HURLEY, Dr. John G. Sr. Passed to eternal life on February 1st, 2020 at the age of 92. John was a resident of Fuller Village in Milton, MA. Beloved husband of the late Jean A. (Quirk). Father of John O'Hurley Jr. and his wife Lisa of Beverly Hills, CA, Neal O'Hurley and his wife Christine of Hingham, MA, Bruce O'Hurley and his wife Jeanne of Brentwood, NH, and Suzanne Arend of Hoschton, GA. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott Rd., Milton, Thursday morning at 11. Visiting Hours at St. Pius X Church Thursday morning prior to the Mass from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Burial will take place on Friday in Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, CT. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
