WALSH, John G. "Jack" Of Walpole, died on July 19th after a brief illness. He was born in Dorchester to the late William F. Walsh and Teresa C. (Broderick) Walsh on May 14, 1951. He was a longtime resident of the Fernald Center in Waltham before moving to Walpole in November 2014. Jack loved his day program at the Charles River Center, van rides, soda, long walks, a good meal, and spending time with his buddies, Dave, Ernst, Pierre and Mike. Jack is the brother of William F. Walsh Jr., Thomas M. Walsh, Teresa C. Walsh Headlund, Diane Walsh McDonald and the late Robert J. Walsh. He leaves behind his beloved family of caregivers and housemates at his home on Nightingale Farm Rd. The family wishes to express its eternal gratitude to Marie and her wonderful staff, and nurses Jennifer and Cynthia for the extraordinary level of care, love and support that they gave to Jack, especially during these last weeks. We would also like to thank his many devoted caregivers from Fernald, especially Jill who maintained her close relationship with Jack after he moved to his new home, and Mike who provided outstanding care to him in both settings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association. Because of Covid-19, burial will be private. To send the Walsh family a sympathy message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020