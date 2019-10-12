Boston Globe Obituaries
MAVROIDES, John George Fell asleep Thursday, October 3, 2019. Husband of the late Jean Cadwallader (Porter) Mavroides. Father of George J. and his wife, Sally of South Yarmouth, and Christopher and his wife, Bonnie of Okeechobee, FL. Grandfather of Jessica, Nicholas, Kelly, Alexis, Andrea, Tristan, Heather, Corissa and her husband, John, and Scott and his wife, Sarah. Great-grandfather of Shelby, Peyton, Ethan, Teagan and Logan. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 19, in St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1130 Falmouth Rd., Centerville. Interment will follow in Ancient Cemetery, Ancient Way, Yarmouth Port. Visiting Hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday October 18 in the Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Ave., SOUTH YARMOUTH. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
