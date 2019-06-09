Boston Globe Obituaries
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-3442
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Inc
6 High St
Ipswich, MA 01938
View Map
MacLENNAN, John Gerard Age 70, husband of Kathleen (Wile) MacLennan of Ipswich, died June 7, 2019, in the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers following his brief illness. Also survived by sons, Geoffrey MacLennan of Ipswich, Kevin MacLennan and his wife Nicole of Westborough, and Neal MacLennan of Danvers, and grandchildren Finn and Callum of Ipswich and twins Kiera and Liam of Westborough, sisters Marjorie O'Connell and her husband Robert of Brighton, and Marilyn Cooper and her husband Shel of Holliston, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: His Funeral Service will be held 11 am, Thursday, June 13, in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High Street, IPSWICH. Family and friends are cordially welcomed. Visiting Hours will be Wednesday 5 to 8 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the WEEI Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon, presented by the Arabella Mutual Foundation, danafarber.jimmyfund.org which happens to occur this year on Jack's birthday. For directions or to send a condolence, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019
