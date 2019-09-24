|
|
GILBOARD, John Age 92, of North Andover, entered Eternal Rest September 24, 2019, at Briarwood Rehabilitation Center in Needham. John was a lifelong resident of Lawrence and North Andover. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School, Class of 1944. After beginning college, he left and enlisted in the Navy during WWII, and earned the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He returned to the University of Massachusetts Amherst and graduated in 1950. John then joined his father at the Columbia Paper Co., which he eventually owned and operated until 2004. John was very active in local organizations, Grecian Lodge of Masons, Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, VFW, Lawrence Veterans Council, and the Past Commander of the Lawrence JWV, and also served as state chief of staff. He also served on the Board for the Jewish Community Center, Lawrence Jewish School, Cong. Anshai Sfard and a member of Temple Emanuel, Andover. John was the husband of the late Eleanora "Lita" (Greenglass) Gilboard, who predeceased him in 2013 after 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his children Shelley & her husband Richard and Bruce & his wife Bethany; his grandchildren Melissa, Alex, Rebecca, Matthew, Andrew and Samuel and two great-grandchildren. Services at Temple Emanuel Cemetery, 202 Mount Vernon St., Lawrence on Thursday, September 26 at 1:30 PM. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Temple Emanuel, Andover, or on Friday at the home of Shelley & Richard Abrahams from 12-4PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the North Andover Senior Center or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019