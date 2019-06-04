Resources More Obituaries for JOHN COOK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOHN GRAHAM COOK

Obituary Condolences Flowers COOK, John Graham Of Acton, died on May 31st. But his spirit lives on in those whom he loved and helped and those who loved and helped him. His influence and innovations in the field of Human Resources continues for two major manufacturing companies at which he served for many years: Colt Firearms in Hartford, CT, and Dennison Manufacturing Company of Framingham, MA. During his years in Hartford, he served as vice president, then president, of the Hartford Personnel Group. When the Maverick Corporation was formed by the Ford Foundation in 1966, John was named chairman, and continued in that position for twelve years. Maverick was dedicated to helping ex-convicts stay out of prison. He also served on the board of the Urban League. In South Windsor, where he lived with his family, he served on the town's library board for many years, including several terms as chairman, most critically when the library went from a storefront to its own building. He was also a charter member and active in the Unitarian Universalist Society East of Manchester, CT. In 1978, he joined the Dennison Manufacturing Company with headquarters in Waltham, MA, where he rose to corporate vice president of Human Resources. The Human Resources group of the Manufacturers' Alliance for Productivity and Innovation elected him as its president. During his tenure, he made sure that, for the first time, women were included. After leaving Dennison, he spent many years as a volunteer with the Executive Service Corps and Jericho Road. Numerous non-profit groups benefited from his expertise in Human Resources, strategic planning, and board development. He spent several terms as adjunct professor of Human Resources Management in the graduate program at Emmanuel College in Boston. Later, John became interested in genealogy research, both here and in Europe. Two books resulted: "Saints, Scholars, and Scoundrels" and "Roots Hold Us Close." Recently he has served as chairman of the Audubon Hill Condo Association where he was living. He was also a member of the 53 River Street committee in Acton. John was born July 1, 1935, to Dr. Graham and Marcella Cook in Reading, PA, the second of three boys born to the couple. He spent his early years in Reading, New York City, and Charleston, WV. After graduating from high school in 1952, he attended Oberlin College and the University of Illinois where he earned a Master's degree in Labor and Industrial Relations. He met Caroline Ross at Oberlin and they were married on June 9th, 1956. She survives him, as do their two children: Catherine Putnam of Concord, MA, husband Michael, and children Cynthia and James; and David Cook of Sydney, Australia, wife Julia, and son Alexander. This family was his most precious possession and achievement. Advice was always available if one asked, and it was gently offered. He retained all his life a wanderlust that led him and Caroline to seventy-one countries experiencing the world at large. But home and family came first. He chose to donate his body to medical science. Gifts in his name can be made to Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary, 208 S. Great Road, Lincoln, MA, 01773. Friends are invited to join the family at a reception in Celebration of his Life on Saturday, June 15th, from 4 to 6 o'clock at the club house at Audubon Hill, Audubon Drive, Acton, MA. Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019