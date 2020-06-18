Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Melrose, MA
GREELEY, John Of Melrose, MA, passed away June 13, 2020. He was the beloved son of Ruth Greeley (Tobin) and William Greeley, formerly of Melrose, MA.

John was the cherished brother of Jim Greeley of Florida, Bill Greeley and his wife Jo-Ann of Malden, MA, his deceased brother Ed Greeley of Florida, his sister Cathie Greeley of Hooksett, NH, and his sister Maureen Connolly of Saugus, MA.

John was proud to be the uncle of Ed Greeley and his wife Andrea of Wakefield, MA, Joe Greeley and his wife Laura of Braintree, MA, Patrick Greeley of Malden, MA, Dan Greeley of Malden, MA, Jim Greeley and his wife Kristen of Peabody, MA, Erin Polk of Raymond, NH, Chris Polk and his wife Jenn of Manchester, NH , Shanna Cawley of Holden, MA, Jake Connolly and his wife Lindsy of Wakefield, MA, and Ryan Connolly and his fianc?e Samantha of Topsfield, MA.

He was deeply loved by 14 great-nieces and nephews.

John was a longtime well respected and honored resident of Melrose. His tremendous endurance and kind manner built a character in his lifetime leaving ultimate dignity by all who had the pleasure to know him. He was an avid sports fan, spending time to help coach Melrose youth sport teams. He was a number one fan, attending Melrose High sporting events. His incredible and unique athletic ability led to induction in the Melrose Hall of Fame. John attended Mass Bay Community College, where his batting average contributed to one of the best baseball teams coached by Mo Maloney.

A Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary's Church in Melrose, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please be advised, masks and proper social distancing will be required. A private Burial is at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Lynnfield, MA.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of John Greeley to the Melrose Youth Athletic Association of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020
