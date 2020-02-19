Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Billerica, MA
JOHN GULLAGE

JOHN GULLAGE Obituary
GULLAGE, John Beloved husband of the late Robin J. (Chandler) Gullage. Devoted father of Kelly Giusti and her husband Matt of Bedford, Jessica Gullage and her husband Hector Delbrey of Lowell, Tracy Parasole of CA, Mary Jo Gullage of Billerica and John Gullage and his wife Erin of Londonderry, NH. Brother of James Gullage, Valentino Pitta, Jr., Patricia Killion, Anne Marie Sawtelle, Marilyn Enman and the late Michael and Paul Gullage. Also survived by his loving grandchildren Hector, Davian, Kailen, Domenic, Dante, Yazelin, Josephine, Arianna and Bella, as well as his companion Stacy Falzano. Funeral Saturday from the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting Hours will be held Friday from 3 - 7 p.m. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care ALS www.ccals.org/donate/ or to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org www.sweeneymemorialfh.com Late US Marine Corps Veteran and retired Troop E State Police Trooper.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
