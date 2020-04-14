Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN H. BOND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN H. BOND Obituary
BOND, John H. Of Winchester on April 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Bellitti) Bond. Loving father of Sara M. Bond and Abigail E. Bond & her husband Christopher Fleischer. Brother of Charles Bond, Jill Bond, William & his wife Janet Bond, & Sister Patricia & Robert Sedler. Loving uncle of Matthew, Ryan, Kathleen, Gretchen, Colleen, Greg, Christine, Rob, Rick, Dean, Sandy, Paul, Jr., Nancy, & Francesca. Grandfather-to-be of baby Bond-Fleischer. Dear, lifelong friend of Robert & Laurel Callahan and Lloyd & Patricia Franke. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment will be strictly private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -