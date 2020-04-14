|
|
BOND, John H. Of Winchester on April 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Bellitti) Bond. Loving father of Sara M. Bond and Abigail E. Bond & her husband Christopher Fleischer. Brother of Charles Bond, Jill Bond, William & his wife Janet Bond, & Sister Patricia & Robert Sedler. Loving uncle of Matthew, Ryan, Kathleen, Gretchen, Colleen, Greg, Christine, Rob, Rick, Dean, Sandy, Paul, Jr., Nancy, & Francesca. Grandfather-to-be of baby Bond-Fleischer. Dear, lifelong friend of Robert & Laurel Callahan and Lloyd & Patricia Franke. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment will be strictly private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020