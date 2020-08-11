|
|
CRAIG, John H. Of Bourne, formerly of Natick and Ashland, passed away lovingly surrounded by family on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen Goldberg of Bourne. Devoted stepfather of Cori Finnegan of Hudson, and Alyssa Finnegan of South Boston. Loving big brother and lifetime friend of Carol O'Brien and her husband Robert of Falmouth, and beloved brother of the late Patty Craig. Devoted uncle of Molly O'Brien of Norwood. Son of the late John and Mary (Cronin) Craig. He'll be lovingly remembered by many friends and cousins. John graduated from Natick High, earned his BS from Bentley University and Masters' from Framingham State. Throughout his long career in education and finance he was known for his dedication and hard work as a team player. He was a champion of the underdog, always finding a way to quietly help others in need. As a well respected and well loved Natick High teacher, he was an advocate and mentor to all the students but especially for those most in need of support. He retired as the CFO of Metrowest Community Federal Credit Union. John treasured his family and friends while enjoying golf, the Bruins and Patriots all with his silly jokes and pranks. He made the world kinder, more generous and much funnier; his memories will be treasured by all who knew and loved Johnny. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Friday, August 14th from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend with masks. Funeral Services will be private. A celebration of John's life will be held when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215 or in John's name to the Natick High School Scholarship Fund for John Craig Memorial Scholarship, Donna Slattery, Natick High School, 15 West St., Natick, MA 01760 For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342
View the online memorial for John H. CRAIG
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2020