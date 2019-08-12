|
|
DRAPER, John H. III Of Canton, passed away suddenly, August 10th. Beloved husband of Pauline K. (Knowles). Father of James A. Draper and his wife Susan of Duxbury, John H. Draper, IV and his partner Bonnie Ferro of Burlington, VT, and Cynthia K. Hatfield and her husband John of E. Bridgewater. Grandfather of Jacqueline, Samantha, & Cameron Draper and Jack, Mary, Thomas, Lydia, Peter, and Andrew Hatfield. Brother of Jane Weadock of OR, Benjamin Draper of PA, Ellen Carey of FL and Paul Draper of ME. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday 4-7 pm. Funeral service and burial private. Veteran United States Navy. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Historical Society, 1400 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019