Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN DRAPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN H. DRAPER III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN H. DRAPER III Obituary
DRAPER, John H. III Of Canton, passed away suddenly, August 10th. Beloved husband of Pauline K. (Knowles). Father of James A. Draper and his wife Susan of Duxbury, John H. Draper, IV and his partner Bonnie Ferro of Burlington, VT, and Cynthia K. Hatfield and her husband John of E. Bridgewater. Grandfather of Jacqueline, Samantha, & Cameron Draper and Jack, Mary, Thomas, Lydia, Peter, and Andrew Hatfield. Brother of Jane Weadock of OR, Benjamin Draper of PA, Ellen Carey of FL and Paul Draper of ME. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday 4-7 pm. Funeral service and burial private. Veteran United States Navy. Donations may be made in his memory to the Canton Historical Society, 1400 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now