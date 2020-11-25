FINNERTY, John H. Ret. Weston Firefighter Of Amherst, NH, formerly of Weston, Lincoln and Waltham, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Deborah A. (Davis) Finnerty. Father of Brian J. Finnerty and his husband Justin Young of Collingswood, NJ, and Sarah P. Finnerty of Maynard. Grandfather of Theodore Finnerty-Young. Brother of James Finnerty of Meredith, NH, Thomas Finnerty of Maynard, Kevin Finnerty of Lincoln and Maureen Onigman of Lincoln. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, November 29th, from 2 to 5 p.m. He will be laid to rest privately in the Finnerty lot at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to Adoptions from the Heart by visiting afth.org/support-our-mission
For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com